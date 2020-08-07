VFW seeking donations for soldiers deployed overseas

Oelwein VFW Post 1725 members will assist in collecting care package items for soldiers deployed to the Middle East. Several hundred soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 34th Infantry Division are participating in the deployment. The unit contains soldiers from Northeast Iowa.
From Aug. 24 to Oct. 30, volunteers from the post will receive donations from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the VFW Hall. The hall address is 120 N. Fredrick Ave., across from the Veterans Memorial Park.
The post is coordinating the effort with Staff Sgt. Zach Glew from Company G of the 1-133rd. Glew reached out to the post with a list of items that would be appreciated by soldiers.
Suggested items include:
• Personal toiletry/hygiene items: shampoo, conditioner, body wash, disposable razors, deodorant and shaving gel.
• Non-perishable snacks: Pringles, candy that won’t melt, microwave popcorn, drink mixes, cereal bars, granola bars, crackers, cheese, pistachio nuts, sunflower seeds, gum, and protein bars.
• Entertainment items: playing cards, pens, word puzzle books, books, magazines and batteries.
• Moral and welfare items: letters to soldiers and letters from children.
A complete list is available at the VFW hall for public reference.
Members approved the project at the regular monthly business meeting held on Aug. 4. The post will give the items to the National Guard for shipment overseas.
The deployed soldiers are serving under the Army’s Central Command. CENTCOM is responsible for Army operations in almost two dozen Mideast countries. Some of these include Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the Arab Emirates.
Major Gen. Ben Corell, adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard, initially announced the deployment back in January during his Condition of the Guard address to the Iowa Legislature.