Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1725 will be distributing Buddy Poppies at Fareway and Casey’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
According to Post Quartermaster Rex Ericson, VFW by-laws state the proceeds from Buddy Poppy distributions must be used to benefit disabled and needy veterans and the widows and orphans of deceased veterans.
“What better way to help our veterans in the community than by distributing this little flower of remembrance,” Ericson said. “We encourage everyone in town to stop by Fareway or Casey’s to visit with our members and get a Buddy Poppy to help honor or remember those who have served and sacrificed.”
The VFW became the first veterans’ organization to promote a nationally organized campaign for annual distribution of poppies in 1923. The poppies are assembled by disabled or hospitalized veterans. More than 14 million poppies are assembled today, and VFW and Ladies Auxiliary members raise more than $15 million annually from the distributions.
Founded in 1899, the VFW is the nation’s oldest major veterans’ organization with more than 1.7 million members.