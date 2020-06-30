Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging has changed to frozen meals only being delivered to individual homes once each week. The meals are available in seven packs.
Because of the switch in meal delivery and the extra meals offered, there is not a set menu. Once the agency transitions back to hot meal delivery, a menu will be available.
NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past. Anyone who would like to find out more about food options available, may call NEI3A at 1-800-779-8707.
Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people 60 years of age and older. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.