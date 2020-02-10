AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program is again offering free tax assistance at the Oelwein First Baptist Church for people of all ages with low to moderate incomes.
Tax-Aide services are available by appointment only on Tuesdays from Feb. 4 through April 14. The First Baptist Church is located at 31 First Ave NE (across the highway from the post office).
To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 1-800-244-7431. Calls are answered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment scheduling is provided by the United Way 211 service.
Appointments can also be scheduled online at www.211iowa.org.
Volunteers are IRS-certified and trained in completing federal and Iowa state tax returns for individuals including education credits, earned income credits, child and dependent care, itemized deductions, sale of stock or other items relevant to the senior population or households on limited incomes.
Volunteers are not trained to do returns involving partnerships, rental properties or returns involving depreciation or inventory.
Tax-Aide is a nationwide volunteer service sponsored by AARP Foundation and the Internal Revenue Service. In 2019, Tax-Aide assisted 1.6 million U.S. households with their tax returns.