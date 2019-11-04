WEST UNION — W14 from the city of Hawkeye south to Highway 93 is now open.
However, from Highway 93 south to 140th St.will be one lane traffic until further notice.
“We’re still working on down on W14 south of Zupke Bridge, trying to get that mile finished up,” County Engineer Joel Fantz told the Board of Supervisors at its regular meeting on Monday.
Secondary Roads crews hope to have the work done “before the snow flies too much,” he said.
In preparation for pavement overlay in upcoming years the county has extended box culverts the length of the project from Hawkeye to Highway 3.Work on the shoulders north of Highway 93 are done.
“The part to the south will be done under traffic,” Fantz said, meaning traffic will not need to be detoured or blocked completely.
The Zupke bridge is scheduled for replacement in 2021 with paving to its north planned for 2020 and then to its south in 2022, according to the road work projects map on the Secondary Road Department’s website.
The county still needs to acquire some right-of-way in the southern eight miles, Fantz said.