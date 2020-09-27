Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Wadena American Legion and Auxiliary thanks everyone for their support of meals prepared and served throughout the years. After much discussion, a very tough decision has been made to no longer have the annual turkey supper the first Thursday in October.