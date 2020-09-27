The Wadena American Legion and Auxiliary thanks everyone for their support of meals prepared and served throughout the years. After much discussion, a very tough decision has been made to no longer have the annual turkey supper the first Thursday in October.
Wadena cancels turkey supper
Deb Kunkle
