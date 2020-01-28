Wapsie Valley FFA hosted the bi-annual College and Career Fair at the Wapsie Valley High School in late November. What made this event unique was that it wasn’t only limited to Wapsie grades 9-12, but also hosted two other school’s junior and senior classes.
More than 250 students attended from Wapsie Valley High School, Jesup High School, and Dunkerton High School. The fair had more than 30 booths from colleges and career opportunities across the entire state of Iowa. Seventeen classrooms also held interactive learning sessions for high school students.
Employers were given the opportunity to host a session that they were able to go more in-depth about what their career offered and answer questions that students may have about that specific career. Students were asked to fill out a survey to be placed in the rooms with careers that interested them personally to maximize the benefits of the day and make sure that every new session was engaging and aligned with that student’s specific interests.
This day was an amazing opportunity for all students to take advantage of. It allowed underclassmen to get an idea of different career opportunities that they can pursue, as well as helping upperclassmen finalize their future career plans.
Wapsie Valley junior, Alyx Dixon said, “I really enjoyed going to the career fair and talking to colleges I might be interested in, talking to people who are still in college and learning about their experiences and personal advice.”
When asked what she liked best about the career fair, Jesup junior Anna Sweeney responded “... I could look at all of these potential colleges that I could go to. It was a lot of fun and it was nice that we could choose what we wanted to look at.”