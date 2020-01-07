WAUCOMA — A rear-end collision late Saturday afternoon in Fayette County claimed the life of a Waucoma man.
According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Urban Joseph Kriener, 76, was killed when his 2002 Chevrolet Silverado crashed into the rear of a Case Skid Steer on Scenic Road at Unicorn Road, east of Waucoma. Kathleen Renae Hensley, 28, of Waucoma, was operating the skid steer and was transported to the Decorah Hospital for what were believed to be minor injuries.
The pickup was a total loss and the skid steer sustained $8,000 in damage. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Waucoma Fire and First Responders, and Tristate Ambulance. The accident remains under investigation.