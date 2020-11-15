Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Each year the West Central School At-Risk Committee helps families at Christmastime that are having a tough time. Persons in the West Central area who know a family who needs a boost this Christmas may contact Steve Milder at 563-637-2283. All contacts are kept confidential.