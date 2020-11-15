Each year the West Central School At-Risk Committee helps families at Christmastime that are having a tough time. Persons in the West Central area who know a family who needs a boost this Christmas may contact Steve Milder at 563-637-2283. All contacts are kept confidential.
West Central at-risk group seeks to help families
Deb Kunkle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 19°
- Heat Index: 29°
- Wind: 12 mph
- Wind Chill: 19°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:59:59 AM
- Sunset: 04:44:09 PM
- Dew Point: 26°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 48F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WNW @ 11mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 10mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 9mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 6mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 10mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Trending
Articles
- With infections and deaths surging, Reynolds says election ‘validates’ her COVID-19 response
- 25 E. Charles reopens as Market 25, offering boutique and craft items
- Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
- And then there was one: Oelwein housing demolition nears completion
- Arlington man dies in collision with garbage truck
- Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
- Fairbank serviceman's wife is proud of his tenacity
- Oelwein band teacher blown away by help masking up her department
- School Board taking on online truancy, early retirement, bonding
- Starmont Superintendent looks ahead to alternate learning model, if necessary
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.