The city of West Union has received state recognition for its accomplishments in health improvement initiatives within the community. The city was presented with a 2020 Healthy HometownSM Powered by Wellmark Community Award during the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative awards ceremony held Thursday, Feb. 6 in Des Moines.
“We are pleased to present West Union with a Healthy HometownSM Powered by Wellmark Community Award,” said Jami Haberl, Iowa Healthiest State Initiative executive director. “The city has earned the title of 2020 Healthy West Union and will also receive $5,000 to continue the important work of improving the physical, social and emotional well-being of the community.”
The county seat for Fayette County has made some noteworthy achievements including:
• Painted all crosswalks continental-style, installed a bike/walk lane on Lincoln Way, and installed more than 1,400 feet of new sidewalk throughout the community.
• Launched a mobile teaching kitchen through Gundersen Palmer Community Health, partnering with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach for curriculum, benefitting 425 people in the first year.
•Transformed vacant space outside Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital into an outdoor lobby. The lobby consists of two pergola benches, a flower bed and gardening pots which grew herbs and produce.
“The city of West Union is so grateful for all the help we have received from the team members at Healthy Hometown and Wellmark,” said Nick McIntyre, city administrator for West Union. “The expertise and systems partner with our champions here in West Union to push us to becoming a healthier community and finding the ways we can change our community to make the healthy choice an easier choice.”
“The Healthy HometownSM Powered by Wellmark Community Award celebrates the successes achieved by West Union,” said Laura Jackson, chief health officer at Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield. “The work West Union has done is remarkable and their commitment to the health and well-being of their residents is inspiring.”
To learn more about the work West Union is doing to support the well-being initiatives for a healthier, more active community, visit Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics on Facebook.