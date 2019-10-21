HAZLETON — Buchanan County Conservation hosted its first Pumpkin Plunge and Paddle on Saturday, Oct 19, at Fontana Park.
Participants selected a pumpkin, used a giant sling to shoot it into the lake, paddled out to retrieve it, and painted it, competing for points to win the top prize — a one night cabin stay at Fontana Park’s sustainable living cabins.
Overall high score winners were Kadence White – 1st with 340 total points, 2nd – Lyle Wind (2) with 330 total points and 3rd – Haunna Hall with 300 total points.
Targets were placed in the water and points were awarded based on their pumpkin’s splash down point with scores possible from 5 points if the pumpkin rolled into the water and up to 110 points for distance and accuracy.
Results from the day included just one roll-in and Evie’s score of 110, with three 100 point plunges and several 90’s. The biggest challenge that provided for a bit of humor and some muddy bottoms was pulling back the slingshot on the wet hillside.
Paddling was less eventful – thankfully – with all participants scoring 100-110 of a possible 110 points to paddle to their pumpkin, navigate a circle around it, retrieve it from the water, and return to the landing without tipping in under 5 minutes.
The final aspect of the competition was painting with scoring of 0-20 points each for eyes, nose, mouth and other features, 20 points for those sharing an image on our Facebook page, and 50 points awarded for those pumpkins considered “Most Creative,” “Most Original,” “Scariest” and “Funniest.”
Total Scores were then compiled from all three categories and the highest scores receive a 1 night cabin stay, a one night camping stay, and a $15 Gift Shop certificate respectively.
Funniest Pumpkin was Laurel’s – she incorporated the three-dimensional features of her pumpkin into an old woman’s face.
Two pumpkins tied for most creative – Lyle’s peek-a-boo pumpkin with a skull peeking at you when you lift the pumpkin and Kadence’s, which had three Halloween designs — a bat and werewolf and another creature.
Original and scary pumpkins were awarded for youth and adult: Haunna’s “Olaf” white pumpkin was youth original and Ashton’s vampire was youth scary. Clair’s “Cars” face and tailgate was adult original and Andrew’s skull on a skull shaped pumpkin was scary.
Congratulations to all winners and also to all who came out for some unique fun on a wet Saturday afternoon.
Look for next year’s Pumpkin Plunge and Paddle in Buchanan County Conservation’s newsletter or website: www.buchanancountyparks.com.