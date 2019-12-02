A Winthrop man was killed in a single-vehicle accident late Wednesday, Nov. 27, southeast of Winthrop.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 11:50 p.m., from the 2300 block of Buffalo Creek Boulevard, southeast of Winthrop. Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency services were dispatched.
Joshua Daniel Schmitt, 31, of Winthrop, was driving a 2006 Ford F350 southbound on Buffalo Creek Blvd when his pickup left the roadway. The vehicle entered the ditch, rolling over and striking a utility pole, shearing the pole in half. Schmitt was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He was transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence by ambulance where he was pronounced deceased.
This accident remains under investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Winthrop Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.