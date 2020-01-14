Woman of the Year event set for March 25

OELWEIN — The Oelwein Daily Register and Oelwein Chamber and Area Development are preparing for the fourth annual Ladies Night Out event to be held at the Community Plaza Wednesday, March 25.
Titled “Spruce Up For Spring,” the special night caters to the ladies from the unique selection of vendors, to dinner and beverages, and an inspiring guest speaker. Raffles and door prizes are held throughout the evening. Wrapping up the night out for Oelwein area women will be the presentation of the 2019 Woman of the Year Award.
Nominations for 2019 Woman of the Year will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 24 at noon, at the OCAD office, 25 W. Charles St., Oelwein. Forms are available at the OCAD office.
Persons can nominate a candidate and tell why she is deserving of the honor in 250 words or less. The Woman of the Year is regarded as someone who has made a positive impact on Oelwein in the last 10 years. She should show passion and dedication, with time, energy and skills used in community enrichment. These qualities can be expressed through a business, community leadership role, personal inspiration or volunteerism, among other roles. The candidate must be 21 years or older.
The Ladies Night Out on March 25 will be an evening for women to connect with one another and be inspired. The Plaza doors will open at 6 p.m. with vendor viewing and dinner. The guest speaker (to be announced soon) will take the podium at approximately 7:45. The 2019 Woman of the Year evening concludes at approximately 8:45. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 4 at 9 a.m.