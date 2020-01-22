ELKADER — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office was recognized for 35 years of appreciation from the National Child Safety Council. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office will once again be providing child safety and drug education materials for all children, preschool and older, as well as their parents.
This is the time of year that the Sheriff’s Office teams up with the National Child Safety Council and sends out letters to businesses seeking money donations to the National Child Safety Council. The money donations are then used to purchase and provide safety materials and services for the children. These materials have been designed exclusively by the National Child Safety Council which was started in 1955.
National Child Safety Council provides over 300 different pieces of education material about child safety, drug abuse prevention and missing children.
“Some of our favorites are coloring books and of course our Jr. Sheriff sticker badge,” said Sheriff Mike Tschirgi. “These materials are fun for the children and also educational. We generally hand these out if we are assisting the schools with educational programs and also at the Clayton County Fair.”
The Sheriff added that persons may stop into the Sheriff’s Office and they will get you some materials. More information about the National Child Safety Council may be found on their website at nationalchildsafetycouncil.org.