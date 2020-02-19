The Oelwein School Board on Tuesday approved the 2020-2021 school calendar after discussion last month.
The first day of school will be Tuesday, Aug. 25 making Monday available for teacher prep time, ninth-grade orientation and so on.
Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on Fridays. There will be school on Dec. 21-22, as conference basketball games are scheduled. Christmas break will begin Wednesday, Dec. 23. Students will return to school on Monday, Jan. 4, and the fall semester will end on Jan. 8.
Following conferences March 8-10, the district will have a two-day spring break, March 12 and March 15.
“This is the first year we’re taking a Friday and a Monday off for a mini spring break,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said, noting there were no public comments on it.
Commencement would be May 16.
Barring snow days, the last day of school will be May 21.