The Oelwein School Board approved the 2020-2021 school calendar as presented on Monday, Mother Nature permitting.
The first day of school will be Tuesday, Aug. 25.
“The first legal start day is Aug. 23, which is a Sunday, and we don't want the first day to be on a Monday, so we are proposing [Tuesday,] Aug. 25 as the first day,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said.
Barring closures for inclement weather, the last day of school will be May 21.
“That will give you plenty of days if you do have to make up,” board member Charlene Stocker said.
Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on Fridays, which makes winter break shorter.
There will be school on Dec. 21-22, as conference basketball games are scheduled. Christmas break will begin Dec. 23.
Students will return to school on Jan. 4, and the fall semester will end on Jan. 8.
Ehn explained a comment from the meeting about semester tests being phased out owing to the district transitioning to standard referenced grading.
“Standard referenced grading ... requires opportunities to relearn and to retest, therefore there is less need for a high stakes, cumulative, end-of-semester assessment,” he said. “The transition will also allow for a balanced semester, which we don't have now and it will more closely align to the Northeast Iowa Community College spring semester start dates.”