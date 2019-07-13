WAUKON — Wildness on the mound for Starmont helped North Fayette Valley put up a pair of five-run innings early to eliminate the Stars from Class 2A, District 4 play Saturday evening in Waukon.
The mercy rule was invoked after the top of the fifth inning when Starmont, down 12-1, was unable to score despite loading the bases. The game ended on freshman Jacob Goedken's towering fly ball to left field that came up short of a grand slam, and NFV was able to catch a Starmont runner off third base.
The TigerHawks (14-18) will face Oelwein (19-11) at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Cascade.
North Fayette Valley senior Dylan Muggler pitched four innings, striking out eight to get the win. Sophomore Nolan Hoey closed the game out with a scoreless fifth, but not before giving up a double to Starmont freshman Logan Westcott and a single to freshman Nathan Dolf.
In the bottom of the first, Muggler led off with a single and scored on Lance Butikofer's double.
In the top of the second, Starmont's K McTaggart scored on an error at first. He gained first on a walk, was advanced to second by another walk and made it to third on a fielder's choice.
In the bottom of the second, NFV scored five runs. Muggler, Cole Everitt and Kaleb White scored on wild pitches. Brooks Hovden scored on Butikofer's fielder's choice to second. Trey Darnell crossed home on Liam McIntyre's single.
In the bottom of the third, the Tigerhawks put up five more runs. Muggler hit a bases loaded two-run single, and White scored when Darnell gained first when the Starmont third baseman's throw cause the first baseman to pull his foot off the bag, the umpire ruled.
Muggler scored when McIntyre was hit by a pitch. Ty Stee knocked home Darnall with a fielder's choice ball to third base.
Everitt scored NFV's final run on a groundout to first in the fourth inning by Hovden.
|Starmont
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|x
|x
|1
|North Fayette Valley
|1
|5
|5
|1
|x
|x
|x
|12