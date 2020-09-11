WEST UNION — The TigerHawks inaugurated their Bob Scott Cross Country Invitational by the boys running away with first place and the girls grabbing third.
“What a terrific way to kick off our new meet,” said North Fayette Valley head coach Neal Bentley. “ Coach Scott must have been smiling down on us tonight
Scott died on Nov. 12, 2019, and his obituary says the longtime North High and then North Fayette Valley teacher and coach “is a forever Hawk.” He retired from teaching in 1996 but continued to coach cross country and boys track until 2007. He continued to volunteer with track until 2018.
Over his career in the school district, he coached team and individual state champions. He was named State Coach of the Year in 1975 for girls cross country and State Coach of the Year in 2006 for boys track.
On Thursday, the No. 12-ranked Class 2A TigerHawk boys team placed first in a field of 12 teams. Senior Peyton Halverson won the varsity boys race with a time of 18:05, followed by junior Nathan Crooker in fifth (18:33), and junior Caleb Zurbriggen in 12th (18:49).
The girls team, led by a 12th-place finish by senior Regan Griffith with a time of 22:31, took third behind South Winneshiek and Dike New Hartford.
“A lot of the girls really stepped up to run good races on their home course,” Bentley said.
Senior Brynn Gamm placed 28th (22:45) and ninth-grader Ava Bilden was 56th (23:43).
Bentley said they were “happy to get the meet in as the conditions were not favorable, and yet we raced. Looking forward to next week’s races at Starmont on Tuesday and Elkader Central on Thursday.”
TEAM RESULTS
Varsity
Boys
1. North Fayette Valley 48
2. South Winneshiek 87
3. Oelwein 88
4. Clayton Ridge 91
5. Dike-New Hartford 112
6. Sumner-Fredericksburg 135
7. Osage 172
8. Postville 200
9. MFL MarMac 217
Did not place
Central Community Schools
Kee, Lansing
Turkey Valley
Varsity
Girls
1. South Winneshiek 66
2. Dike-New Hartford 76
3. North Fayette Valley 126
4. Turkey Valley 131
5. Kee, Lansing 134
6. Sumner-Fredericksburg 144
7. MFL MarMac 160
8. Central Community 164
9. Osage 187
10. Oelwein 199
Did not place
Clayton Ridge
Postville
MIDDLE SCHOOL
BOYS
1. Oelwein 54
2. Central Community 55
3. North Fayette Valley 65
4. South Winneshiek 77
5. Sumner-Fredericksburg 98
Did not place
Clayton Ridge
Kee, Lansing
Osage
Postville
MIddle school girls
1. Oelwein 47
2. South Winneshiek 53
3. Osage 61
4 North Fayette Valley 93
5 Sumner-Fredericksburg 101
Did not place
Central Community Schools
Clayton Ridge
Kee, Lansing
Postville
Turkey Valley
