North Fayette Valley boys cross country team is making its second trip in a row to the State Meet, and one TigerHawk girl qualified individually.
The TigerHawk boys placed third at the state qualifying meet on Thursday, Oct. 22.
North Fayette Valley head coach Neal Bentley said it “was an almost perfect race” for the TigerHawks.
“Two racers were able to push their way through, earning individual trips to race at state,” he said. “Peyton Halverson finished 6th place in the boys race, Brynn Gamm finished 7th for the girls!”
The boys team that qualified for State includes Halverson, Davan Crooker, Nathan Crooker, Ben Miller, Caleb Zurbriggen, Korbin Yauk and Nathan Jensen.
“In a heartbreak, the girls team finished 4th out of 14, just outside the qualifying teams,” Bentley said. “We were so close to having both teams qualify, yet it wasn’t to be.
“So, on to state we go. We’ll put in another week of practice, and head off to go compete against the other best teams in the state!”
STATE MEET
The State meet will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, at Fort Dodge’s Kennedy Park, with an altered schedule due to COVID-19. The 2A girls will be racing at 10:30 a.m. and boys at 11 a.m.