MANCHESTER — North Fayette Valley and Oelwein traveled to Manchester for the 40th annual West Delaware Hawks Cross Country Invitational at the Hart Ridge Golf Course.
North Fayette Valley’s girls varsity placed sixth out of 19 teams. Oelwein’s girls took 11th.
The TigerHawks boys took eighth and the Huskies boys were 12 out of 21 teams.
“Both our girls and boys teams had good nights,” said Oelwein head coach Jason Gearhart. “This was probably the toughest competition we have ran against all season.
“Our girls are getting better. Malayna Kiel ran her best race of the season.”
Freshman Libby Gearhart finished 35th at 22:37.9, followed by freshman Maria Rael (49th, 23:39.7), freshman Alexa Berryman (66th, 24:28.4), junior Malayna Kiel (67th, 24:28.9) and junior Jillian Prouty (86th, 26:36.5).
“Brennan (Sauser) and Ray (Gearhart) were both were medalists,” coach Gearhard said. “They keep on improving physically and mentally.
“We need to get our 3-7 runners to move up to improve our team score. Erica Hershey, Jory Mortenson and CJ Beatty all competed well in JV races. This has been a good group to coach — they work hard, are coachable and support their teammates. We have a short turnaround with our next meet Thursday at New Hampton.”
Varsity Boys 12th out of 21 teams
Sauser, a junior, placed 15th with a time of 17:48.1, followed by sophomore Ray Gearhart (24th, 18:04.8), sophomore Jacob Sullivan (96th, 21:04.1), freshman Lane Rechkemmer (97th, 21:05.2), sophomore Ryan Rael (99th, 21:09.6) freshman Benjamin Driscoll (100th, 21:13.4), and senior Devon Pint (107th, 21:31.8)
North Fayette Valley head coach Neal Bentley said at 75 degrees and sunny with a slight breeze, Tuesday was a “beautiful night for racing.” It also was a good night for making goals.
“We were practicing to get our teams out faster — a quicker start — and both the girls and boys varsity did just that,” he said.
For the girls team, senior Brynn Gamm finished 19th with a time of 21:42.4, followed by senior Regan Griffith (21st, 21:58.9), freshman Ava Bilden (34th, 22:37.1), senior Rachael Bushman (56th, 23:57.4), sophomore Lexi Steffens (72nd, 24:37.3) and senior Ava Schupbach (76th, 25:47.8).
For the boys, senior Peyton Halverson finished 20th at 17:59.0, followed by junior Nathan Crooker (30th, 18:19.6), junior Caleb Zurbriggen (34th, 18:31.6), junior Korbin Yauk, (64th, 19:35.1) freshman Lukas McGowan, 69th, 19:43.7), junior Nathan Jensen (72nd, 19:47.3).
“The coaches really loved seeing some gritty racing up and down the teams both JV and Varsity, with a few JV runners setting some PRs on a tough, hilly course,” Bentley said. “Next week we’re hosting conference!
“It’ll be the final meet of the season for a lot of runners and a few of our seniors. It’s been a terrific group of kids and hard to think that we’ll be watching a few run their final HS career races. It’ll be neat and special that it’s at home.”
Team results
Girls Varsity
1 Western Dubuque 58
2 Tipton 83
3 Mount Vernon/Lisbon 89
4 Center Point-Urbana 92
5 Waverly-Shell Rock 107
6 North Fayette Valley 183
7 Anamosa 196
8 Cascade 243
9 West Delaware 255
10 Beckman Catholic 264
11 Oelwein 275
12 Xavier 281
13 Independence 294
14 Vinton Shellsburg 349
Incomplete Teams: Alburnett, Isaac Newton Christia, North Cedar, Springville — Central, Maquoketa
Boys varsity
1 Center Point-Urbana 84
2 Tipton 87
3 Mount Vernon/Lisbon 104
4 Waverly-Shell Rock 131
5 West Delaware 147
6 Western Dubuque 155
7 Maquoketa Valley 184
8 North Fayette Valley 216
9 Anamosa 233
10 Cr Xavier 234
11 Cascade 257
12 Oelwein 318
13 Vinton Shellsburg 339
14 Isaac Newton Christian 357
15 Alburnett 421
16 Beckman Catholic 453
17 Independence 489
Incomplete Teams: East Buchanan, North Cedar, Springville — Central, Maquoketa
INDIVIDUAL WINNERS
Girls -- Emma Hoines, senior, Waverly-Shell Rock: 19:31.2
Boys -- Caleb Shumaker, senior, Tipton: 16:14.3