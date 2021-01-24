CORALVILLE -- North Fayette Valley placed 13th while Oelwein, East Buchanan and Sumner-Fredericksburg girls wrestling teams tied for 38th place at the IWOCA Girls State Championships over the weekend at the Xtreme Center in Coralville. Wrestlers from more than 100 schools competed.
OELWEIN
Oelwein tied for 38th with 30 team points.
Naomi Gaede at 138 (10-5) scored 16 team points. She won her opening match by fall in 51 seconds over Sheldon/South O'Brien's Avery Davis (1-4). Gaede was knocked into the consolation round with a loss by fall in her second match.
Gaede won four matches in the consolation bracket before being eliminated in Round 6. Goede defeated Denver's Emma Thurm (7-14) by fall at 3:33, Decorah's Lauren Myli (7-10) by fall at 5:49, West Liberty's Mylei Henderson (9-11) by fall at 1:15, and Osage's Ainsley Dodd (13-10) by fall at 1:50.
Central City's Evah Owens (11-3) won a 2-0 decision over Gaede to end her tournament.
Lauren Hamilton (7-5) scored 6 team points at 113. She won two matches by fall and lost two matches by fall. Hamilton pinned Karlee Bellenger of BGM (1-15) in 35 seconds in consolation found 2. She pinned Lauren Pulis of Linn-Mar (7-5) in 31 seconds in consolation round 3.
Abbie Dahl at 138 scored 4 team points by winning her first match by fall at 3:11 over Lauren Myli of Decorah (3-6). Dahl lost her next two matches by a fall and a 5-6 decision.
Sydney Roth at 152 (1-3) scored 4 team points by defeating Marion's Corrigan Wilson (0-11) by fall at 1:42.
North Fayette Valley
North Fayette Valley placed 13th as a team with 70 points.
Abby Boehm (8-3) placed second at 195, scoring 24 team points along the way. Boehm won an 8-5 decision over Spencer's Kaylee Nachtigal (8-6), by fall over Ridge View's Daynia Werner (9-7) at 4:00, and by fall over Newton's Jessie Hutchinson (7-4) in 43 seconds.
In the championship match, Rachel Eddy of Independence pinned Boehm at 3:47.
Regan Griffith (5-3) placed 6th at 126. She scored 17 team points. She won three matches by fall to qualify for the semifinals. Griffith pinned Bettendorf's Tanaya Turpin (2-2) at 1:39, Solon's Lauren Bevans (8-10) at 1:49, and Anamosa's Maggie Wagner (24-7) at 4:10.
Griffith lost to the eventual weight class champ, Charles City's Lilly Luft (23-1) in the semi-finals by fall at 5:22. She then lost her final two matches by fall.
Val Boleyn (12-4) placed fourth at 160, scoring 21 team points. She lost by fall in round 2 of the championship bracket after getting a bye in the first round. Then she earned her way back through the consolation bracket with five wins. She pinned Okoboji's Trista Tanner (1-6) in 42 seconds, Waverly-Shell Rock's Gayle Robinson (10-7) at 2:22, Muscatine's Malia Cook (10-7) at 5:41, and Lewis Central's Espie Almazan (15-5) in 44 seconds.
Boylen won an 11-1 major decision over AGWSR's Rory Siems (11-11) to get into the third-place match where Humboldt's Maria Elizondo (16-7) won by fall at 1:20.
Drew Chensvold (5-10) scored 4 team points wresting at 138. She won one match, defeating North Scott's Anna Hodge (0-8) by fall at 2:59.
Julianna Muxin (3-7) scored 4 team points at 152. She won one match by medical forfeit.
Independence
Independence placed 30th with 38 team points. Rachel Eddy placed first at 195 scoring 28 team points. Dakota Whitman at 120 scored 10. Chevelle Hookom wrestled for the Mustangs at 126.
East Buchanan
East Buchanan's Keeley Kehrli (24-5) placed second at 152, scoring 30 team points. The Bucs tied for 38th as a team.
Kehrli won by fall over Baxter's Hope Good (2-2) at 1:14, Waverly-Shell Rock's Lauren Seegers (10-7) at 1:17, Iowa City West's Emma Barker (2-2) at 1:34, and Pleasant Valley's Aine Moffit (7-3) at 1:41.
In the title match, Waverly-Shell Rock senior Madison Diaz (21-0) pinned Kehrli at 2:26.
Ella Cook wrestled at 138 for East Buchanan.
Sumner-Fredericksburg
The Cougars tied for 38th with 30 team points
Hillary Trainor (7-8) at 106 scored 7 team points. She won two matches. She pinned Summer Gollhofer of LeMars (1-10) at 2:26 and teammate Ava Hesse (1-10) at 1:18.
At 126, Paige Trainor (9-8) scored 13 team points by winning four matches. She pinned Allison Munshower of Wahlert, Dubuque (3-5) in 52 seconds, Waukee's Jenna Jones (0-2) at 4:35, Lewis Central's Alexis Davis (2-2) at 3:41, and Anamosa's Maddy Meeker (8-6) at 5:57.
Also at 126, Sasha Gitch (8-5) scored 7 team points by winning two matches. Gitch pinned West Des Moines Valley's Laurel Bierma (2-7) in 43 seconds and North Scott's Kara Rohlf (1-5) at 4:00.
At 132, Kenzlei Steffen (4-10) scored 3 team points with a consolation round pin of Chariton's Jada Kelley-James at 3:24.
Also competing at the tournament for S-F but not scoring were Camille Kelly (2-9) at 106, Raina Shonka (3-11) at 113, Cassandra Rich (1-10) at 132, and Emma Speicher (5-11) at 170.