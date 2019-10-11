It is the kind of scenario coaches dream of when they choose to receive the second half kick off rather than the game’s opener.
North Fayette Valley, which was down early in Friday’s game against the Huskies in Oelwein, rallied to take a 21-14 lead in the final seconds of the first half.
Then, upon receiving the ball to start the second half, they marched 82 yards for their fourth touchdown of the night, which was punched in from 1 yard by Liam McIntyre. The junior running back had 155 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries.
“We were kind of probing,” NFV head coach Justin Heims said of the TigerHawks offense. “They were taking certain things away, but that kind of gave us some other things once we were able to find them and a couple of big pass plays.”
Oelwein put points on the board first, when senior Ethan Thomas rushed for a 16-yard touchdown. It was his first of the season. The 2-point conversion failed.
NFV answered with a 23-yard touchdown run by McIntyre in the second quarter. The point-after kick failed.
Gage Voshell bust into the end zone from 1 yard out for the next Huskies score. Senior Cameren Palmer ran in the 2-point conversion, giving Oelwein a 14-6 lead.
NFV scored the next 15 points. First, senior Joel Grimes found the end zone from 31 yards out on a sweep. The 2-point conversion was scored by Trey Darnell recovering a fumble.
The Huskies offense stalled after a penalty and NFV offense got one more chance before the half. The drive concluded with Grimes plunging in from 2 yards out. The kick was good. At the half NFV lead 21-14.
NFV opened the second half with the 82-yard scoring drive, to which Oelwein answered immediately with a drive of its own. In it, Voshell broke free for a 21-yard run and a 9-yard run before rushing 2 yards for the touchdown. The 2-point conversion was good, bringing the Huskies within 7 at 22-29.
NFV scored on the next drive on a fourth-and-3 play. Junior quarterback Kole Johnson ran 24 yards for the touchdown. The PAT kick was good, extending the lead to 36-22 with 2:47 left in the third quarter.
The final score of the night came as the fourth quarter opened. Johnson hit junior Tanner Johnson on a 26-yard touchdown pass.
NFV is now 2-1 in the district, 4-3 overall. Oelwein is 0-3 and 2-5.
Scoring by quarter
NFV 0 21 15 6 — 42
OELWEIN 6 8 8 0 — 22
UP NEXT
The Huskies host Monticello next Friday. Game time is 7:30 p.m.