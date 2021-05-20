DES MOINES — Hit a mark first, and then you have at least three more throws. That’s the philosophy of North Fayette Valley throws coach Mark Smith, according to Abby Boehm.
The senior did just that, putting forth a personal-best heave of 39 feet, 11.5 inches on her first throw in the Class 2A shot put final round at the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships on Thursday at Drake University. She earned the bronze medal.
“It feels great and it’s a good start to state. I’m looking forward to (Friday) and the discus,” she said. “The best feeling ever is coming in seeded fifth and ending third. That feels really awesome, and it’s a new PR.
“If you’re close to your PR or on your PR, it’s usually a good feeling.”
Boehm hit 37-9.75 one her first attempt, then pushed to 38-11.25 on her second. She recorded a 36-footer on her third and opened finals with the new PR.
“That’s the whole point of finals,” she said. “My coach always tells me, ‘Get one throw in and what do you have? More throws.”
She scratched her fifth throw and ended with a 36-4 mark.
Smith smiled when his words were repeated.
“Pretty happy about her having a PR on one of her final throws,” he said. “Couldn’t ask for anything better than that.
“She worked hard to get to third.”