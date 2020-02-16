WEST UNION — North Fayette Valley middle school science teacher Carol Reierson received Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching last week.
“It was an absolute honor to be recognized for what I do,” Reierson said. “I couldn’t imagine doing anything else each day, and this honor is something that means so much to me.”
The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching are the nation’s highest honors for kindergarten through 12th grade educators of math and science.
More than 5,000 teachers from each of the 50 states and four U.S. jurisdictions have been recognized since Congress created the program in 1983. The National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy administers the awards.
“It was an honor just to be recognized,” said the 36-year teaching veteran. “It was almost surreal actually accepting the award!”
Reierson was first notifi ed of her nomination at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
“They tell you pretty early once you are nominated, but there is a lot that goes into the process, so they ask you to keep it quiet for awhile,” she explained, adding that while she found it difficult to keep the news to herself in the beginning, it became easier over time.
“Then life gets you get so busy, you start preparing for the next academic year and it sort of falls to the back of your mind,” she said
On Tuesday, Feb. 5, Reierson, her husband Jeff, North Fayette Valley campus Principal Micah Gearhart and North Fayette Valley Superintendent Duane Willhite traveled to Altoona Iowa to attend the award ceremony.
“It was a beautiful event,” she said.
“We had a wonderful lunch and the governor spoke along with the lieutenant governor,” she condinued. “It was fun to meet the governor and to celebrate with all the other people who were being honored.”
With her energetic teaching style, and love for “hands-on” projects, it becomes clear why the local teacher was nominated for such an honor.
“Science is core to so many things,” Reierson said. “It opens the door for so many ideas. It helps the students identify problems and evaluate how to solve those problems. It allows students to be curious and learn what to do with that curiosity.”
In her classroom, she uses an approach known as heuristic.
“This allows the students to become more engaged in the classes by encouraging student ownership of their learning,” she said.
“The students become more invested in their learning when they are able to take risks and make mistakes. With this approach, my classroom became a true laboratory of learners.”
It works well with her goal as a teacher.
“My goal as an educator has been to fuel passion in others to constantly question the world and how it works, to be a person who wants to solve problems put before them, and to spark interest in science and engineering careers,” Reierson said.
“I have been inspired throughout my 36 years in education by many educators and students that I’ve had the privilege to work with,” she said. “This award is such an honor to me as I continue in my career to work on my goal, but the credit lies in all who work together to build our students into curious and passionate learners.”