WEST UNION — North Fayette Valley has an exciting program in the works.
“This is something that we have been discussing for some time, especially since the creation of the North Fayette Valley (NFV) school district,” NFV high school principal Todd Wolverton said of his recent proposal to the School Board to develop a Hall of Fame within the district.
“While we developed the guidelines for this Hall of Fame pretty early on, we also wanted to make sure that NFV had time to develop as an entity before we moved forward with it.”
While the program is still in its early stages, Wolverton is excited to see it come to life as he and the board work together to make it a reality.
“When combining two school districts, there is always a sort of fear that a rivalry may make the transition difficult, but that was not the case here,” he said. “The NFV consolidation was a good one, and now that the district has had time to develop, we thought now was a great time to start honoring not only what our school has become, but also each piece that helped us grow into what we see today.”
In order to celebrate all things NFV, added Wolverton, each part has to be acknowledged, past and present.
“The idea behind this Hall of Fame is to recognize graduates, faculty and contributors not only from our current school district, but also those that have an affiliation with all the schools that have made up the district over the years,” Wolverton said.
“Each school that was ever a part of what is now NFV has contributed to what we have today. It’s important to honor that in this Hall of Fame.”
In order to make sure that all pieces of the district be wholly represented, the guidelines developed for the Hall of Fame require the committee to be made up of a total of nine people consisting of the current high school principal, one alumni from the previous North Fayette School district, one alumni from the previous Valley School district, two community members, one retired teacher from the North Fayette district, one retired teacher from the Valley district and two current teachers from the North Fayette Valley high school.
Wolverton added that while the development of NFV’s Hall of Fame is still in the beginning stages, he sees it up and running before the end of this school year.
As of now, the program is at the early first-step of the process — assembling a committee.
“The committee members will be officially approved by the School Board and at this point, we are open to anyone who fi ts the criteria who would like to step up,” Wolverton said. “Our goal is to have the committee selected and ready to serve by the first of the year.”
“Once we get the committee set up, we will begin the nomination and selection process.”
Award categories will be: Distinguished Alumni, Distinguished Faculty, and Distinguished Contributor.
“Anyone can nominate someone to the hall of fame,” Wolverton said. “During this very first phase, the committee will reach out to the public for nominations through a variety of sources, such as local newspapers, newsletters, social media and more.”