POSTVILLE — Alyssa Bohr of North Fayette Valley, Hana Wedemeier of Sumner-Fredericksburg and Aaliyah Gordon of West Central were the top point-winners for their teams at the Postville Lady Pirate Relays on Tuesday.
While Central Elkader won the meet with 101 points, North Fayette Valley placed second (95 points), Sumner-Fredericksburg was fifth (75.5) and West Central was seventy (47) in the nine-team field.
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY
Bohr led the TigerHawks by scoring 21.5 team points. She placed first in the 200M dash with a time of 27.24, and second in the 400M dash with a time of 1:03.41.
Bohr was on two relay squads that finished in the points. Abby Reichter, Emma Ney, Justine Cowley and Bohr took second in the 800 sprint medley with a time of 1:59.8; Kee, Lansing took first at 1:56.88. Bohr, Regan Griffith, Cowley and Jessica Francis took third in the 4X400M with a time of 4:35.4.
Other TigerHawks to finish in first were Griffith in the 400M hurdles with a time of 1:11.93 and Abby Boehm in the discus with a throw of 119-02.
Other point-winning performances included:
• Boehm took second in shot put at 38-11. Teammate Breanna Baumler was third at 33-9.
• Cowley tied for second in the long jump with a leap of 11-13.
• Baumler took third in discus with a 100-foot throw.
• Ney, Reichter, Nicole Jacobsen and Rachel Everman placed fourth in the 4x100 relay with a time of 57.46.
• Reichter, Jacobsen, Everman and Lynzee West took fifth in the 4x200M relay with a time of 2:04.66.
• Ney placed fourth in the 100M hurdles with a time of 18.26.
• Ava Bilden placed fifth in the 1500M run with a time of 5:52.98.
• Griffith, Bilden, Lexi Steffens and Francis took fifth in the 4x800M with a time of 11:29.26.
The team points breakdown after Bohr was Boehm (18), Griffith (12), Baumler (12), Cowley (10.50) Ney (7), Reichter (4), Bilden (2.5), Jacobsen (2), Francis (2), Everman (2), West (1), and Steffens (0.5).
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG
Hana Wedemeier led the Cougars with 15.5 team points. She placed first in the 100M dash with a time of 12.99, and fourth in the 200M dash with a time of 28.3.
Wedemeier was also on two relay teams that scored team points. Jana Meyer, Sasha Gitch, Emma Peterson and Wedemier won the 4x200M relay with a time of 1:55.17. They also took fourth in the 800 sprint medley at 2:01.67.
Other point-winning performances included:
• Alivia Lange, Molly Niewoehner, Isabelle Elliot and Hillary Trainor placed second in the 4x800 relay at 11:02.4.
• Lily Mayo was won third in the 3,000M run at 12:47.64.
• Meyer, Peterson, Niewoehner and Trainor took third in the 1600 distance medley at 4:47.53.
• Abby Meyer took third in the 100M hurdles at 18.12.
• Trainor was fourth in the 800M run at 23:37.41.
• Clarice Lynch took fourth in discus with a throw of 97-08. Niewoehner was fifth at 89-01.
• Clair Rucker tied for fourth in the high jump at 4-4.5. Ava Bernhard tied for sixth at 4-4.25.
• Carmen Schmidt, Alivia Seehase, Madison Wilkens and Abby Meyer took fourth in the 400M shuttle hurdle relay at 1:22.29.
• Elliot was fifth in the 400M dash at 1:09.49.
• Elliot, Lange, Niewoehner and Gitch placed fifth in the 4x400M at 4:39.12.
• Samantha Fowler placed sixth in the 200M dash at 28.86.
• Rucker took sixth in the 3000M run at 14:42.29.
Beyond Bohr, Sumner-Fredericksburg's point breakdown was Trainor (7.5), Abby Meyer (7), Niewoehner (6) Mayo (6), Peterson (5), Jana Meyer (5), Elliott (4.5), Gitch (4),Lynch (4), Rucker (4), Lange (2.5),Schmidt (1),Seehase (1),Wilkens (1), Fowler (1), and Bernhard (0.5).
WEST CENTRAL
Gordon led her squad with 13.5 team points. She tied for second in the long jump with a distance of 13-11. Central Elkader's Hannah Asche took first with a 14-9 leap.
Gordon also was on three West Central relay teams that captured scoring positions:
• Gordon, Marlee Squires, Emma Michels and Naomi Scott placed first in the 4x100 relay with a time of 53.88.
• Gordon, Kylee Lickiss, Michels and Abby Squires placed second in the 4x200 with a time of 1:56.13.
• Gordon, Scott, Marlee Squires and Annika Kent-Thomas took second in the 1600 distance medley with a time of 4:47.05. Kee, Lansing won with a time of 4:37.35.
Other team-point winning performances included:
Scott placed third in the 200M dash with a time of 27.72
• Mikaela Kime, Lickiss, Michels and Abby Squires placed second in the 400M shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:18.39. Central Elkader won with a time of 1:15.43.
The team points breakdown beyond Gordon was Scott (10.50), Michels (6.5), Marlee Squires (4.5), Lickiss (4), Abby Squires (4), Kent-Thomas (2), and Kime (2).
The meet was West Central's first competition of the season.