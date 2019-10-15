CALMAR — The Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) Dairy Judging Team won the International Post-Secondary Practical Contest at World Dairy Expo held Sept. 30 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis.
Dairy Science Technology students competing on the Dairy Judging Team included: Brandon Gilbertson, Elk Mound, Wis.; Derek Littrel, Deer Park, Wash.; Austin Raymond, New Richmond, Wis.; and Collin Wille, Rice Lake, Wis. The team won the Practical Contest and placed third in the International Post-Secondary Dairy Cattle Judging Contest.
Placing in the top three of the Dairy Cattle Judging Contest qualifies the team to compete in Scotland, and this is the third time in four years an NICC team has won the Practical Contest, according to Mariah Schmitt, team co-coach and Iowa’s Dairy Center director.
“This is a group of talented young minds who are not afraid of putting in the time to succeed. We’ve been practicing dairy cattle judging for a while now, but really honed in on preparing for the Practical Contest in the week leading up to the World Dairy Expo. They have put in many hours on their days off of school, between classes and after class to prepare for the biggest contest of their post-secondary dairy judging career,” Schmitt expressed. “I am so proud of their achievements, backed by their can-do attitude and willingness to learn. They are a very coachable team and are always striving for improvement. These qualities alone will help them achieve many great things in their future.”
Ten teams competed nationally in the Practical Contest at the World Dairy Expo and 14 teams competed in the Dairy Cattle Judging Contest this year. The team is coached by Schmitt, Karla Schmitt, dairy genetic mating specialist for ABS Global, and Dave Lawstuen, NICC Dairy Science instructor
NICC is recognized globally for dairy science education. The world-class facilities at Iowa’s Dairy Center are a one-of-a-kind setting. Students will learn in a classroom environment, and within minutes move to a modern dairy facility for hands-on practical education. Iowa’s Dairy Center has the latest in Dairy Science technology for training and next generation of dairy professionals.
The facility includes a robotic milking system, as well as the traditional parallel and herringbone parlors along with modern calf facilities. Furthermore, the Dairy Center offers the latest in agronomic/soil conservation practices producing high quality forages for the dairy operation.