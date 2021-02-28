Northeast Iowa Community College will offer Old World Easter Egg Decorating from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, at the Regional Academy for Math and Science/Oelwein Center at 1400 Technology Drive in Oelwein. Try this European wax-resist art form and take home a conversation piece for your Easter table. You'll be using decorating tools, dye and bee’s wax. A small supply fee is due to the instructor at class time. To register visit www.nicc.edu/rams or call (844) 642-2338 ext. 5700.
