Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Northeast Iowa Community College will offer Old World Easter Egg Decorating from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, at the Regional Academy for Math and Science/Oelwein Center at 1400 Technology Drive in Oelwein. Try this European wax-resist art form and take home a conversation piece for your Easter table. You'll be using decorating tools, dye and bee’s wax. A small supply fee is due to the instructor at class time. To register visit www.nicc.edu/rams or call (844) 642-2338 ext. 5700.

Trending Food Videos