OELWEIN — Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) Business and Community Solutions is offering “Breakfast on the Farm” (#74615) Wednesday, Oct. 7, 9:30 a.m. at the Plainview Country Store, 1148 Fairbank Amish Blvd, Hazleton.
While waking up on the farm in a rural Amish community may be a dream, visiting for breakfast on the farm is a reality. The smell of fresh sausage, biscuits and gravy cooking will welcome guests. Mary Hershberger is hosting a breakfast on her farm, so c'mon out. She'll have the coffee on.
To register online for this class, or for more information, visit www.nicc.edu/solutions, or call NICC Business and Community Solutions at (844) 642-2338 ext. 5700.