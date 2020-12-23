CALMAR — Ken Reimer, D.V.M, chair of Northeast Iowa Community College’s (NICC) Board of Trustees, announced Tuesday that Liang Chee Wee, Ph.D., will step down as president of the College effective June 30, 2022.
“For the past 10 years, Dr. Wee’s servant leadership has helped Northeast Iowa Community College become a force in the district, engaging in educational and training opportunities for students, businesses and economic development. District-wide and state-wide, Dr. Wee is well-known, respected, intelligent and hard-working. Under Dr. Wee’s guidance, NICC is more agile and resilient in our fast-changing environment. His staff is well prepared and positioned for continued growth now and into the future. He has the trust of all who associate with him,” said Reimer.
“On a personal note, I enjoy working with Dr. Wee and will dearly miss him as our president. He is a valued friend, a good listener and a wise man,” Reimer noted.
“It has been an honor to serve NICC and our communities for the last 10 years. I am grateful for the passion and hard work of my colleagues and their commitment to improve lives, drive business success and advance community vitality. It also has been my privilege to collaborate with our partners to embrace the challenges and opportunities in our communities,” said Wee. “I will be here through June 2022 and much work awaits my colleagues and me.”
Regarding the search for the next president, Reimer said, “We have a very good Board of Trustees and an excellent executive secretary, Julia Sollien, who will discuss the procedure of hiring Dr. Wee’s successor. Dr. Wee will continue to lead NICC through June 2022 so we will take ample time to formulate a thoughtful and participatory search and transition process.”
The Board of Trustees named Wee president of Northeast Iowa Community College in October 2011. He first joined the College as the Calmar campus provost in August 2007. He served as interim president from July – October 2011.