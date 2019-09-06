The Oelwein City Parks and Recreation Department has been awarded more than $1.1M from the Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation to enhance and connect the city’s recreational trail system.
City Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson and City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger submitted a proposal in early August and then on Aug. 29 made a presentation to the Foundation board.
Johnson received a letter of approval from the Foundation on Tuesday that gives $250,000 payments to the Parks and Rec each year for four years beginning in 2020 and a final payment of $175,000 in 2024.
The Foundation’s participation in the agreement relies on the city complying with a payment schedule of $250,000 in 2020, $35,000 in 2021, and $162,000 in 2022.
Johnson explained the funds will be budgeted to expand the existing recreational trails in the city’s northeast, southeast and southwest. An off-road 10-foot wide concrete trail will be constructed to connect from the northeast to the northwest, to the cemetery and then to the existing southwest trail. From the southwest trail heading east a section will be added along Fourth Street SW to connect with downtown and southeast to Platt Park along Seventh Street SE.
“Our original asphalt trail is already more than 15 years old and has cracks that need to be filled and sealed,” Johnson said of the maintenance needed. “Building trails are not cheap items for a community and this is something I’ve been working on all year. The Trails Committee of Sandie Graf, Sue Crandall, Carrie Gearhart and Marcia Woodraska, myself, along with Dylan are all really excited. We went after this money through our department and are very pleased to be selected for this grant.”
Johnson said a big project that will be taking shape in the next couple of weeks will be the removal and replacement of the old walking bridge below Diamond 3 at Wings Park. He said Greg Bryan and Andrew Miller are working on that project, which will be completed this fall. The trail through the Wings Park area will also be enhanced with a stretching station where joggers and walkers can stop to stretch their muscles and a bike fix-it station.
“The trails aren’t just there for young people, they are there to benefit everyone in the community,” Johnson said.
Johnson added that by linking the existing city trails together it gives Oelwein the opportunity to hook up with other trails in northeast Iowa that promotes tourism. He said that Amish Boulevard is actually an Iowa DOT designated bike trail, just to name one possible link.
When asked where the city is going to get a quarter of a million dollars next year and monies in the consecutive years to comply with the agreement, Mulfinger said the city is bonding for the $250,000 in the next bond.
“We have several items and trails are one of them. We are going to work on other grants and city funds for the remaining dollars,” Mulfinger said. “The Council will need to allocate funds each year, as they have not approved any funding other than the $250,000.”
Mulfinger also admits that trails cost a lot of money and this will be a multi-stage project.
“We are confident that we can work on more grants and get some strong community buy in to finish our trail network,” he said.
Mulfinger said the city and the Trails Committee are excited to offer more recreational opportunities for residents of all age groups.
“A trail is open to all members of the public and a great amenity for anyone. We hope this trail attracts families and really anyone who wants to use it,” Mulfinger said. “Walking is good for everyone.”