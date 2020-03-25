FAYETTE — North Fayette Valley grad and current Upper Iowa wrestler Nick Baumler was named the NSIC’s Co-Wrestler of the Year along with Kolton Eischens of St. Cloud State University. Both seniors are two-time NCAA Division II All-Americans and won their respective weight class titles at the NCAA Division II Super Region V Championships at the end of February.
Baumler posted a record of 31-2 this season to add to his 104-29 career record at UIU. He registered three wins by fall, two by tech fall and 12 major decisions. Baumler, who was named as an All-NSIC Second-Team performer following the 2017-18 season, was undefeated against NSIC opponents this season earning an All-NSIC First Team nod.
After winning his 100th career match in UIU’s final regular season dual at No. 1 St. Cloud State, Baumler claimed his first NCAA Division II Super Region V Championship with a 4-0 day in Sioux Falls, S.D. The West Union native, who finished the year ranked No. 2 nationally, defeated No. 8 Noah Ryan of SCSU by a 5-2 count to earn the title.
Baumler earned two NCAA Division II All-American honors with a seventh place finish at the NCAA Championships in 2018 and a third place finish at the Championships in 2019.