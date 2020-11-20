The North Iowa Cedar League Conference announced winter sports COVID-19 restrictions, effective through December, which will be revisited. The conference includes such area teams as Wapsie Valley High School, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Jesup and Denver.
Masks are required for admission and throughout the duration of the contest.
BASKETBALL
Schools will distribute two NICL tickets per participant in uniform to be used throughout the season. This ticket will allow the ticket holder to pay admission or use a specific pass to gain entry into the contest. Per guidelines for the boys’ and girls’ athletic unions, tickets will not be issued to coaches, cheerleaders, pep band and dance team performers.
Spectators are only allowed to attend the games in which their athlete is participating. Spectators with a girls game ticket will need to leave following the girls game. Boys’ game ticket holders will not be allowed to enter the facility until the girls’ contest is completed. Spectators with athletes dressing lower level and varsity would need to exit following the lower level game and return when their athlete’s varsity game begins.
• No visiting cheer teams will be allowed.
• Concessions will be up to local control.
No pep bands.
WRESTLING
Schools will distribute two NICL tickets per participant in uniform to be used throughout the season. This ticket will allow the ticket holder to pay admission or use a specific pass to gain entry into the contest. Per guidelines for the IAHSAA and IGHSAU, tickets will not be issues to coaches, cheerleaders, pep band and dance team performers. Due to timing of duals, there will not be restrictions on when spectators may enter the facility.
• Masks will be required by athletes during weigh-ins.
• No visiting cheer teams will be allowed.
• Concessions will be up to local control.
• Tournament attendance will be up to local control.