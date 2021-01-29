Saturday’s Northern Iowa Cedar League wrestling meet hosted by Sumner-Fredricksburg was cancelled late Friday because of an impending snowstorm in the region.
"That's what they say," Union head coach Bart Mehlert said Friday afternoon. "It hasn't been cancelled since 1989.
"We were looking forward to winning it again, back-to-back, because that's your goal as a team every year."
The Knights were the defending NICL champions. They scored 237 points and bested Denver by 13.5 last season for their first conference title since 2015. Wapsie Valley (105 points) placed sixth last season, while Sumner-Fredricksburg (101) was seventh and Jesup (54) placed 13th.
Union Athletic Director Wayne Slack also tweeted that Saturday’s Union-East Marshall boys basketball game is also cancelled.