Two months ago, Northeast Iowa Dance Academy began offering NIDA Skills and Strength classes focusing on basketball skills, footwork, agility and overall coordination for young athletes. Session II will be held on Monday nights (Jan. 18 — Feb. 22), with grades 1-4 from 6-6:30 p.m. and grades 5-8 following after, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Session I is not a prerequisite to Session II. The studio encourages any and all boys/girls in grades 1-8 who are interested, no matter the experience level, to sign up.
Taught by former Division I and professional basketball player Kate Letkewicz, children will build important hand-eye coordination, quickness, and other skills necessary to excel on the basketball court. In addition, various games and competitions are incorporated to keep energy, focus and cardio high.
Grades 1-4 classes cost $45 plus tax. Grades 5-8 $90 plus tax for the entire six-week program.
Masks are currently required for all students when participating in classes at NIDA. Parents are not allowed to come into the building to observe at this time.
To register, log in or create an account at www.nidacademy.com and select “SESSION II.”