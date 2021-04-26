Northeast Iowa Dance Academy (NIDA) students received several platinum awards and three diamond awards — the highest — during their final competition of the 2020-21 dance season on April 17 with Beyond the Stars in Dubuque at the Five Flags Center.
Diamond awards went to Elzsie Fauser’s Jazz Solo to “Sushi,” Elzsie and Izsy Fauser’s Teen Jazz Duet to “Nothing But a Good Time” and their Contemporary Teen Large Group to “Wildfire.”
Northeast Iowa Dance Academy is located in Oelwein, at the very end of South Frederick Avenue where it meets Highway 281.