PELLA — Northeast Iowa Dance Academy had the wonderful opportunity of catching up with one of its alumni, Jaida Houge. Jaida is currently a sophomore at Central College in Pella, Iowa, majoring in Exercise Science. She took the time to speak with us about how her prior dance experience has prepared her for the next level, what kept her busy during quarantine and life as a student-athlete.
Jaida has been dancing since she was three years old, just about all of those years have been with Anna Kerns, owner of Northeast Iowa Dance Academy. Prioritizing dance throughout high school played an important and formative role in transitioning to the collegiate level. She felt well-prepared entering the dance team at Central, knowing how to perform the required skills and picking up choreography easily.
A useful tip she learned in high school was to practice learning choreography from someone else as much as possible. It really helps during camps as well as when learning routines for state and national competitions.
At NIDA, Jaida felt Anna did a fantastic job of making sure the technique classes were productive and allowing her dancers to learn choreography from a variety of instructors. Overall, she felt confident going into her dance tryout at Central. As a dancer and athlete, it was important to prepare and be in the best shape she could. During the summer months, she trained daily, working on dance technique at the studio.
Because of COVID-19, the Central Dance Team tryout was virtual, Jaida performed a list of skills as well as a short pom routine. Even though it was not held in-person, she regards it as a great and special experience.
There was also a summer camp the Central Dance Team partook in, “This was a 3 day intensive that challenged me as a dancer. We learned around 7 routines and had technique sessions as well. During the last day, we got ready in ‘Game Day’ hair and make-up to perform two of the routines for judges in order to get a bid to the upcoming Nationals event in Florida!”
Dance camp was not the only activity keeping Jaida busy this summer, the rise of COVID-19 gave Jaida the opportunity to complete her 200-Hour Yoga Certification online. She is trained in Hatha Vinyasa-style yoga and a portion of Yin yoga. Becoming yoga certified was important because she loves to practice herself, but also values teaching various styles of dance and wanted to add to her arsenal. This summer, she was fortunate to teach a yoga class at NIDA.
“The class was 60 minutes long with a combination of Asana (postures) and meditation. I am also able to create individualized practices and playlists that accompany the practice.”
Similar to other collegiate student-athletes, Jaida explains that being a member of the Central Dance Team requires a high level of commitment and carries many responsibilities. In addition to attending all required dance team events (camps, meetings, fundraisers, athletic games, school activities), the team practices four days per week, competing at the state, conference and national levels.
However, student-athletes must be just as committed to their academics as they are to athletics. As a team, they have educational requirements they must meet, including a certain amount of credit hours and a GPA maintenance.
Jaida believes having a support system to help her along and hold her accountable is another great reason to join a dance team. Jaida emphasizes how special and rewarding it is to be a part of a team at the college level.
“It gives you the opportunity to meet and become friends with people who love the same thing you do. Also, as a dance member, you are known around campus so it is important to set a good example for those around you,” she said.
Her favorite part about being on the dance team is simply being able to dance everyday. She loves the ability to move and create alongside her best friends. It boosts her mood and is a day-maker.
Jaida is very grateful for her time at Northeast Iowa Dance Academy, “Anna and the staff at NIDA helped me prepare not only for dancing at a collegiate level but also college in general. Being involved in dance at the studio gives you so much more than an education in dance. It teaches you life lessons and creates memories that will last a lifetime.”
We wish Jaida the best of luck in her endeavors!