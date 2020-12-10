WAVERLY — Prosecution has turned in its written closing arguments in the murder trial of a rural Fairbank man. The defense will turn it its arguments next.
Daniel Gail Niebuhr, of rural Fairbank, is charged with first-degree murder in the March 22, 2019, shooting death of his son, Brock Niebuhr. His bench trial began Nov. 17, and testimony and evidence were presented in Bremer County District Court until Nov. 20.
At the request of both prosecution and defense, the closing arguments are being submitted in written form to Judge DeDra Schroeder.
Bremer County Attorney Kasey Earl Wadding turned in a six-page summation on Monday, meeting his deadline.
The defense must turn in their written closing by Dec. 14.
From there, prosecutors can submit any rebuttal by Dec. 21. The timeline mirrors how closing arguments are done in-person in court, although stretched over many more days.
In his closing, Wadding said there is no argument about whether of not Daniel Niebuhr shot his son in the back of the head, killing him. At issue is whether it was done by design as opposed to in the heat of passion and whether he meant specifically to kill.
Wadding argues that questions are answered by Niebuhr’s actions and statements, including how on the day of the killing Niebuhr retrieved a handgun from a safe under a bed. He had a choice of handguns to use and picked the more powerful of the two. He then fired off a practice round before “he quietly went into the house and shot Brock Niebuhr.”
“The defendant stated that he was quiet because he did not want Brock to know because it was a ‘terrible’ thing,” Wadding quoted from a statement given by Niebuhr.
After the killing, Niebuhr “loaded rifles and line(d) them up on the port on the road side of the house believing his life was going to be taken to pay for what he had done,” Wadding said.
Niebuhr’s mental illness, which Wadding at one point refers to as “his major depressive disorder” is central to the events presented. On the day of the killing, Niebuhr’s family were pleading with him to take medication prescribed for him after mental health hospitalization in February. Niebuhr told them to leave him alone and that he threw the medication in the river, which he actually had not.
That led to family and a friend agreeing that more medication needed to be retrieved from a pharmacy in Dike and Niebuhr should not be left alone. Niebuhr’s son Brock, who had tried to help his father with his treatment, stayed with him and Niebuhr’s home.
Niebuhr’s wife, Anne, and a second woman went to Dike to replace the medication. What Niebuhr didn’t know was that the pair would also take a detour to Brock Niebuhr’s home to get him a change of clothes, adding to what should have been an hour-long round trip. Daniel Niebuhr shot his son “well within the hour round trip when he is alone with Brock Niebuhr so no one can stop him,” Wadding said.
Niebuhr’s reactions to his mental illness, treatment and his family trying to help him were points the prosecution brought up to demonstrate specific intent. Central were roughly two weeks in February during which Niebuhr had manhandled his brother who had tried to discreetly throw the keys to Niebuhr’s vehicle in a snow bank. His brother feared for his life and fled into Neihbuhr’s house where he and other family members locked Niebuhr outside. Neihbuhr then used a trailer hitch to break a door, Wadding said.
Niebuhr was voluntarily committed to a hospital, rather than being arrested by a county deputy, Wadding said.
After his hospitalization, Niebuhr was prescribed medicine to presumably prevent another hospitalization, according to Wadding.
Niebuhr told his wife he did not want to be hospitalized again. He also told her that he did not like his medication.
His wife said, although not sure, that Niebuhr had quit quit taking the medication some weeks before he killed his son.
On the day of the killing, Niebuhr ruminated about past wrongs and his father’s death, Wadding said. “He calls his wife and says he is in Fairbank but isn’t sure where. Anne Niebuhr calls for help to find the defendant ... “
He later told a doctor that in that time “he thought people were chasing him, including ‘demons,’” Wadding said. Niebuhr returned to the “area of his home,” where Brock Niebuhr got into his father’s vehicle and begged him to come home.
Daniel Niebuhr did go home, where Brock Niebuhr was later killed.
Since this is a bench trial, the judge will decide whether Daniel Niebuhr is guilty of first-degree murder.
On Dec. 19, 2019, defense attorney Chad R. Frese filed notice that Niebuhr intends to rely on the defenses of insanity and diminished capacity.