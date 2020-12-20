WAVERLY — The prosecution in Daniel Gail Niebuhr’s first-degree murder trial submitted its rebuttal to defense’s closing arguments on Friday. Now, it’s up to District Court Judge DeDra Schroeder to decide the case.
This is a bench trial, so no jury is involved. Schroeder will issue a written decision.
Daniel Gail Niebuhr, of rural Fairbank, is charged with first-degree murder in the March 22, 2019, shooting death of his son, Brock Niebuhr. His bench trial began Nov. 17, and testimony and evidence were presented in Bremer County District Court until Nov. 20.
At the request of both prosecution and defense, the closing arguments were submitted to the court in written form. As is normal in trials, after prosecution and defense make their closing arguments, prosecution gets one final rebuttal.
Bremer County Attorney Kasey Earl Wadding used his six-page rebuttal to challenge Niebhur’s attorney’s attempt to use insanity as a defense. Wadding said Niebuhr knew and understood the “nature and quality of the act” and had “sufficient mental capacity and reason to distinguish right from wrong as to the particular act.”
Wadding cited statements and acts by Niebuhr to demonstrate deceit and attempts to build an insanity defense after the fact, including an episode of strange behavior in jail after an investigator would not agree with Niebuhr’s assertion that he was insane.
Wadding conceded that Niebuhr has a mental illness, writing early in his rebuttal that “not every kind of mental disease or mental disorder will excuse a criminal act.”
Wadding specifically challenged that the testimony from forensic psychologist brought in from Omaha, Nebraska.
“Dr. (Terry) Davis’s testimony is an opinion and not fact,” Wadding said of the expert witness. “He provides the defense with their desired conclusion but it is fundamentalism at the core; meaning he adopts a theory and brings the evidence to it.”
Niebuhr himself has proven to be deceptive and he has “reinvented history” to support an insanity claim, Wadding said. For example, Niebuhr made claims to Dr. Davis regarding being chased by demons that he had not in earlier conversations with another doctor or with an investigator.
“Another example of the defendant reinventing history is when he tells Dr. Davis that when he left the church he drove back roads to get home because he thought people and “demons” were chasing him,” Wadding said.
But in an earlier interview with an investigator, “when asked where he went after the church he said down country roads, for about an hour, turned his phone off because everyone was calling, and stopped on a bridge contemplating getting rid of his medication,” Wadding said.
“No chasing, no demons. What the defendant told Agent Reger was also in the testimony of Anne Niebuhr and Susan Kneppe,” Wadding said.
Wadding continued to challenge Niebuhr’s truthfullness.
“The defendant is an intelligent, accomplished man. Not many can say they were an engineer for Caterpillar and John Deere involved in patent creation and innovative work. ... Not many can say that they created a golf course from a childhood sketch. ... His mental illness did not erase his intelligence. As the State’s exhibit L-1 and Court exhibit 1-1 thru 1-9 illustrate he continues try to direct his decided defense of insanity.
“The defendant acts as many people react when confronted about things they have done. He hedges; he reacts to the interviewer, and confesses forgetfulness. In many ways he is reading the room.”