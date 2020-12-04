For almost 28 years, the Oelwein Area Historical Society opened its doors to all during its two-day Christmas Open House. It was a "thank you gift" to "our fair city" and beyond.
Due to the pandemic conditions that prevail, plus lots of members of the Historical Society who are staying in their homes for the same reason, the annual Christmas Open House is canceled for this year. It would have been today and Sunday.
Maybe just the mention, here, of the Open House, will bring warm and happy memories to mind. Museum members look forward to a healthy 2021 and re-opening the museum for visitors once again.