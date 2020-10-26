No one was injured on an Oelwein school bus that was in a minor accident Monday morning, according to school district administration.
Oelwein Superintendent Josh Ehn released a letter to Oelwein families that said:
“This morning, the ‘Blue’ route bus was in a minor vehicle accident. The bus was headed eastbound on West Charles near the Woodlawn Cemetery when it was struck on the driver’s side by a vehicle also turning eastbound onto West Charles. The accident caused minor damage to the bus.
“Oelwein Police arrived on scene and assisted in making sure everyone was safe and there were no injuries. The students were transferred to another bus and safely transported to school with little delay.
“Although, we are extremely thankful there were no injuries, we will use all events as a learning opportunity as we evaluate all that happened. This also serves as an excellent reminder that a Yellow School Bus is statistically the safest way to travel to and from school each day.
“This accident remains under investigation from the Oelwein PD and by the Oelwein School District Office.”