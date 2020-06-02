The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at 1:17 p.m. Sunday, May 31, on Highway 150 and 292nd Street, just north of Eldorado.
Laverne June Koester, 85, of West Union was traveling southbound and stopped at a traffic light, when the vehicle moved forward, striking a pickup driven by Brett Thomas Phippen, 61, of Ottumwa.
No injuries were reported, however, Koester’s 2001 Buick Park Avenue sustained an estimated $2,000 damage, while Phippen’s 2011 Ford F150 had damage estimated at $3,500.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by Tri State Ambulance and the accident is under investigation.