Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at 1:17 p.m. Sunday, May 31, on Highway 150 and 292nd Street, just north of Eldorado.

Laverne June Koester, 85, of West Union was traveling southbound and stopped at a traffic light, when the vehicle moved forward, striking a pickup driven by Brett Thomas Phippen, 61, of Ottumwa.

No injuries were reported, however, Koester’s 2001 Buick Park Avenue sustained an estimated $2,000 damage, while Phippen’s 2011 Ford F150 had damage estimated at $3,500.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Tri State Ambulance and the accident is under investigation.

Tags