HAZLETON — Iowa State Patrol Troopers arrested a Stanwood teen following a two-vehicle collision in Hazleton just before 6 p.m. Monday.
According to the State Patrol report Matthew Kenneth Koob, 19, of Stanwood, was driving a 2005 Ford Taurus north on Highway 150/ Main Street in Hazleton, when he crossed the centerline and struck a southbound vehicle head on. Kristi Kay Smith, 47, of Hazleton was the driver of the oncoming 2012 Toyota Pruis. She received minor injuries in the crash.
Damage to the Koob vehicle was estimated at $5,000 and $6,000 damage to the Smith vehicle.
Troopers took Koob into custody at the scene on charges of driving on the wrong side of the road and driving while suspended. He was also cited for defective tires and failure to wear a safety belt.
Assisting the State Patrol at the scene were Hazleton Fire and First Responders, MercyOne Ambulance and EMS. The accident occurred just north of the intersection of Highway 150 and Benton Street near the Hazleton Veterans Memorial.