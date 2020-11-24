Thursday trash pickup in Oelwein will be moved to Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The city is working with local businesses to bring back the recycle containers. If you know a business that wants one please contact City Hall, 283-5440.
No trash pickup Thursday
Deb Kunkle
