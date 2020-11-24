Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Thursday trash pickup in Oelwein will be moved to Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The city is working with local businesses to bring back the recycle containers. If you know a business that wants one please contact City Hall, 283-5440.

Tags

Trending Food Videos