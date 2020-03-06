FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley is aware of the tough opening matchup that lies ahead against a 23-2 Lake Mills team in Des Moines on Monday, March 9, but the Warriors, who finished at 18-7, are embracing the underdog mentality with the goal of winning it all.
“They’ve embraced the underdog role and we’ll take it,” head coach Marty McKowen said. “I mean if you go down wanting to win one game at the state tournament then you would be upset about being an eighth seed, but we’re the exact opposite. We’re going down with a chance to win the whole thing.”
Tip-off is set for 11:15 a.m. on Monday at the Wells Fargo Arena, and the Warriors will be ready to go after a full week of practice game-planning against Lake Mills. The challenge will be to slow down the 72.9 points per game scoring attack led by Dashawn Linnen at 19.6 ppg and Chett Helming not far behind with 19.4 ppg.
“We have to take away their two leading scorers for sure,” McKowen said. “In the last seven games their two leading scorers are scoring about two-thirds of their points, so we have to take those two guys away. It’s also going to be very, very important that we rebound well. It’s going to be huge for us.”
The Warriors will rely on their center Kiks Rosengarten to crash the boards at 12.4 rebounds per game (3.5 offensive), along with leading the scoring attack after finishing the season with 19.2 ppg. The senior Rosengarten is also the focal point of the Warriors’ defense, anchoring the paint with 2.6 blocks per game.
Wapsie Valley will also look to Blayde Bellis, their second-leading scorer at 10.6 ppg, and Gunner Meyer, who caps out the Warriors’ four leading scorers with 9.4 ppg.
Aside from the gameplan, it will be a dream come true to play in the state tournament for the team being that this is the first trip for every player on the team. Junior guard Kobe Risse, who leads the Warriors in assists at six per game and is third in scoring at 9.8 per game, was a ball boy down at State when the Warriors last made it in 2013 and 2010 before that.
“I’ve always dreamed [of playing] watching them at State,” Risse said. “Just the atmosphere is really cool down there. Not a lot of people get to say they played in Wells Fargo Arena. I think it’s pretty cool that we’re one of the top eight teams in Class 1A.”
Coach McKowen is also looking forward to the atmosphere at State, noting how well Wapsie Valley faithful travel exemplified by filling half of the stands with nearly 1,000 people at Cedar Rapids-Prairie for districts. There is also a new motto that the Warriors go by that ties it all together.
“Our theme this year is ‘We are family,’” McKowen said. “For years and years, our theme was, ‘We are Wapsie.’ We’ve chanted that forever, but this year our kids, our team wanted to go to ‘We are family.’ So, I’m looking forward to not only our team being down there, but also our fans being down there. It’s incredible what it looks like.”
Wapsie Valley has the mentality to go down to Des Moines and compete to win State, while also having the supporters behind them to give them extra motivation come Monday against Lake Mills.
“Our kids as soon as the game is over, usually you see kids run to their parents, our kids run into our stands with our fans, with our student section,” McKowen said with a smile. “It’s an incredible thing to watch. How tight we are is great. That’s how our team plays too. Our team is so unselfish. It’s unbelievable. If a kid scores two points or 25, they don’t care as long as we win.”