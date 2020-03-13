DES MOINES — When people look back on the 2019-20 State Champion Wapsie Valley Warriors, the best way to remember them is as a team of destiny after knocking off the first, second and fourth seeds to be crowned champions as the lowest seed.
“Emotionally it was unbelievable,” Wapsie Valley head coach Marty McKowen said after winning his first state title in 37 years of coaching. “To think of how hard we’ve worked this year to get to this point and to be able to finish it off was incredible. It was just a huge family atmosphere out there.”
Despite the IHSAA taking precautions in the wake of the Coronavirus by limiting fan attendance to 100 people per fanbase, the Wapsie faithful were as loud as ever cheering on their Warriors.
“It’s incredible,” McKowen said. “I’ve loved coaching for all these years and to be able to have that happen, you know, when I’m older. I’m excited for our kids, our community and the whole bit. It was an electric atmosphere in there with the 100 people on our side. It really was.”
The Wapsie fans gave the Warriors the extra motivation to complete their third upset in a row, despite being down 29-26 at halftime. Sophomore forward Gunner Meyer came up big again in the second half, rattling off two crucial threes that propelled the Warriors to a 42-38 lead going into the 4th quarter. Wapsie never looked back and the celebration was as pure of a moment of joy that anyone on the team has ever felt after all the hard work and sacrifice.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” junior guard Kobe Risse said. “This team we’ve been through so much. We finally got it done, and it feels amazing to play with my brothers. Obviously it’s the last time with Kiks [Rosengarten], but it feels awesome.”
Rosengarten led the way this time with 21 points and 15 rebounds, followed by Blayde Bellis with 16 points and seven rebounds. Meyer scored 13 points followed by Risse pouring in 10 points and dishing out eight assists. Tyler Ott scored 5 points.
After the elation of winning it all, Coach McKowen and Rosengarten were thankful for the opportunity to finish off the magical run the Warriors put together.
“I already paid compliments to the association (IHSAA) for doing what was right for the kids, putting this on today and letting them get a chance to finish this thing out,” McKowen said. “They did what was right for the kids today and that was huge.”
“I’m just very grateful that the [IHSAA] let us play this game because this is only a once in a lifetime deal,” Rosengarten added.
Once in a lifetime deal is the best way to describe it, considering that Coach McKowen just won his first State Championship since he started coaching back in 1983.
“I’m just really honored to be a part of his legacy as a coach and to get that State Title for him and the team,” Rosengarten remarked.
Coach McKowen said he didn’t know how it was going to feel, but once he could start to feel it, 37 years came to fruition.
“The last minute of the game it was starting to click in a little bit,” McKowen noted. “It’s just incredible. I’ll be very honest with you, when I first started coaching it was going to be a five-year bigger and better — I was going to find a bigger and better place to go, and I could never find a better place to go.
“I’m excited, not for me, but for our community. So big for the school’s first State Championship and our community’s first State Championship. That’s what’s important to me.”
It’s such a rare opportunity to be able play for a State Championship, let alone win it all, considering Wapsie’s only other State Title game was in 2003. It took a special group of brothers, who saw the bigger picture of playing as one unit together to accomplish a historic feat in Wapsie history that will be remembered forever.
“They’re unselfish kids and that’s the whole key in today’s basketball and in today’s world,” McKowen said. “If you can get kids to share the basketball the way that our kids did — it was huge, and, you know, we never doubted ourselves.”
“The kids believed in each other. If you watched them on the bench, it didn’t matter who was shooting the ball. They were up screaming for them and excited for them.”
That belief set in after taking down the top seed in the tournament Lake Mills on Monday.
“Honestly after we won that first game, I was feeling so good,” Risse said. “If they thought Lake Mills was the No. 1 seed, then obviously we had a chance. We just played so well together the whole tournament.”
Stifling defense was also a critical factor to getting past the three high-scoring offenses that the Warriors ran into.
“You look at what we did to a lot of the teams who were averaging in the 60’s and 70’s and throughout the entire tournament trail, we shut people down,” McKowen noted. “That takes a lot of work. You just don’t do that by walking on the court. They had to bust themselves all the time to play defense the way they did.”
The community of Fairbank and Wapsie Valley can rejoice and let it sink in after winning their first State Championship. The celebration when the trophy is brought back to the tight-knit Wapsie community will be one for the ages.
“So unexplainable and it still doesn’t seem real,” Rosengarten said. “It’s just very overwhelming and very exciting.”
SCORING BY QUARTER
Wapsie Val 16 10 16 23 — 65
Bishop Gar 12 17 9 15 — 53