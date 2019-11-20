One of the highlighted new books at the Oelwein library this month is, A Polar Affair: Antarctica’s Forgotten Hero and the Secret Love Lives of Penguins. George Murray Levick was the physician on Robert Falcon Scott’s tragic Antarctic expedition of 1910.
Marooned for an Antarctic winter, Levick passed the time by becoming the first man to study penguins up close. His findings were so shocking to Victorian morals that they were quickly suppressed and seemingly lost to history.
A century later, Lloyd Spencer Davis rediscovers Levick and his findings during the course of his own scientific adventures in Antarctica. Levick’s long-suppressed manuscript reveals not only an incredible survival story, but one that will change our understanding of an entire species.
Sign up for a wreath making workshop at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.
The library will close early at 5:30 on Wednesday, Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving and will be closed all day Nov. 28.
The monthly Lego Club starts at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The library will be closed both Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas.
Try to solve the puzzles of the Holiday Escape Room between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3.
For New Year’s, the library will close early on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 5:30 p.m. and will be closed all day on Jan. 1.