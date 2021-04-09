WAVERLY — The TigerHawks boys scored 61 points Thursday at the Dave Sage Relays. Most of the point production came from NFV’s relays — the sprint medley (1 minute, 45.54 seconds) and distance medley (4:09.71) each placed fourth and the 400- (47.63, fifth), 800- (1:48.43, seventh) and 1,600-meter relays (4:27.83, seventh) all placed top-8.
Peyton Halverson placed second in the 3,200 (11:04.86) and fifth in the 1,600 (5:11.91) and Lucas Wurzer was third in the 110 hurdles (17.31) and fifth in the 400 (1:03.21) hurdles. Zack Robrock was third in the 400 (1:00.52). Blake Reichert placed fourth in the shot put (40 feet, 11 inches) and sixth in the discus (117-11.5), while Jackson Blue was sixth in the shot put (40-0).
Ben Miller placed seventh in the 3,200 (11:24.39) and eighth in the 1,600 (5:27.18) and Dillon Spargrove was eighth in the 800 (2:22.08).