Northeast Iowa Community College offering balloon art class

OELWEIN — Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) is offering Mr. Nick’s Balloon Animals! (#80067) Monday, March 22, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Regional Academy for Math and Science (RAMS) Center at 1400 Technology Drive in Oelwein. The one-evening class is designed for a child and an adult.
Well-known in Oelwein and the surrounding areas as “the balloon guy,” Mr. Nick will be sharing some of his tricks of the trade. He will demonstrate shaping and twisting, and special modeling of balloons to create figures, animals and objects. All the while he performs his act as an entertainer, telling jokes, being silly and making a fun time for everyone. Children must be 6 years old or older and must be accompanied by an adult (both included in the single registration fee). Who will make the best balloon animals – you or your child?
To register visit www.nicc.edu/rams or call NICC Business and Community Solutions at (844) 642-2338 ext. 5700.