Northeast Iowa Community College Business and Community Solutions is offering “Introduction to Fly Fishing” from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, April 4, at the Manchester Fish Hatchery, 22693 205th Ave., Manchester.
Mike Jacobs is an award-winning fly fisherman recognized by Fly Fishers International and the Department of Natural Resources, who just happens to live here in eastern Iowa. Join Mike for this class (#75160) designed to introduce novice anglers to fly fishing basics including background, set-up and assembly, knots, flies, casting and choosing where to fish to create a lifelong pursuit.
Learn a new sport that can be enjoyed individually or shared with family and friends. Fly rod will be furnished. Registration deadline is March .
For more information, or to register for this class, visit www.nicc.edu/solutions, or call the Oelwein Center at 844- 642-2338, ext. 5700.